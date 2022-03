Police found the ute in Bedford St yesterday. PHOTOGRAPHER: PETER MCINTOSH

Police recovered a stolen ute in the Dunedin suburb of St Clair yesterday after the driver refused to pull over.

A spokeswoman said the stolen Nissan Navara was identified after it failed to stop for police about 9.20am yesterday.

Police did not pursue the driver but multiple officers searched for the vehicle around the St Clair area.

The ute was found in Bedford St about 20 minutes later, but the driver had gone.

No arrests have yet been made and the incident is being investigated, she said.

