String of burglaries in Dunedin and surrounds

A Playstation, lawnmowers and stone sculptures were among the bevy of items reported burgled or stolen to Southern police this week.

Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson, of Dunedin, said a van was broken into yesterday in Wray St, Brockville, between 6am and 6pm.

The offender made off with a Playstation 4 and a controller, he said.

Over the hill in Gordon Rd, Mosgiel, a burglar helped themselves to two Oamaru stone sculptures, one in the shape of a big hook and another depicting a large fern, sometime overt he weekend.

Snr Sgt Thomson said back in town, a Masport lawnmower and petrol container went missing from a property in Edith Pl, Shiel Hill, between Saturday and Wednesday last week.

This week's burglaries were not confined to town.

A home in Glen Rd, Table Mound, just west of Milburn lost its coffee machine and capsules, cups, stereo, lawnmower and other items, Snr Sgt Thomson said.

