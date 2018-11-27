String of fuel thefts in South continues

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Petrol prices may have fallen, but fuel thefts continue to plague the South.
Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson, of Dunedin, said a Nissan work ute in a Huntly Rd property in Outram was drained of 150L of diesel on Saturday or Sunday.
Earlier this month, a daytime fuel thief was caught red handed by a vigilant Taieri cow-cocky allegedly trying to tamper with a bowser and empty fuel tanks on a Momona property.
Last month, police urged the public to be extra vigilant in protecting fuel tanks and bowsers, after a spate of fuel thefts in southern rural areas.
Five fuel thefts since September involved fuel being stolen from tanks on properties in Alexandra, Kurow, Waitaki Bridge, Palmerston and Hedgehope.
A sixth theft targeted two diggers parked on a work site in Union St, Milton, which had about 250 litres of fuel siphoned off between October 1 and 2.
