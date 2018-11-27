String of fuel thefts in South continues

Petrol prices may have fallen, but fuel thefts continue to plague the South.

Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson, of Dunedin, said a Nissan work ute in a Huntly Rd property in Outram was drained of 150L of diesel on Saturday or Sunday.

Earlier this month, a daytime fuel thief was caught red handed by a vigilant Taieri cow-cocky allegedly trying to tamper with a bowser and empty fuel tanks on a Momona property.

Last month, police urged the public to be extra vigilant in protecting fuel tanks and bowsers, after a spate of fuel thefts in southern rural areas.

Five fuel thefts since September involved fuel being stolen from tanks on properties in Alexandra, Kurow, Waitaki Bridge, Palmerston and Hedgehope.

A sixth theft targeted two diggers parked on a work site in Union St, Milton, which had about 250 litres of fuel siphoned off between October 1 and 2.

Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.