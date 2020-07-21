Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Successful step towards resumption of jury trials

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    The first post-Covid-19 jury trial in the country began without a hitch yesterday.

    Trials across the rest of the nation will start next month but the Dunedin District Court hosted a successful dry run in the lead-up.

    The Ministry of Justice was interested to see whether there would be issues around how potential jurors would respond to a summons.

    However, there were dozens in attendance yesterday and a jury of 12 was found without a hiccup.

    Hand sanitiser and face masks were provided for those nervous about being in close proximity to so many strangers but none of the jury pool opted to wear a mask.

    Judge Michael Crosbie acknowledged the novelty of the situation and asked the jurors to ensure they were "fully fit" before agreeing to sit for the trial.

    If someone developed an illness during the three-day case, that person might have to be stood aside, he said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter