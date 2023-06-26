Swerving drink drivers can't evade police

Photo: ODT Files

Another handful of drink drivers, including a man swerving dangerously on the one-way system, were nabbed by Dunedin police over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 22-year-old man was stopped in Dundas St as part of a random vehicle stop, about 8.20am on Sunday.

"He said he had had a big night, the night before, and he blew a breath-alcohol level of 595mcg."

He was charged with drink driving and is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

Earlier on Sunday, a 56-year-old man was stopped in Cumberland St, at 2.15am.

"He said he had had four stubbies while watching the Super Rugby final on TV."

Snr Sgt Bond said the man blew a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg, but he elected to have a blood-alcohol test taken.

"We’re waiting for the blood sample to come back before a decision is made on charges."

At 10.40pm on Saturday, a 37-year-old man was stopped by police on State Highway 1 at Pigeon Flat, following reports from the public about the man’s vehicle swerving within the lane and speeding.

He blew a breath-alcohol level of 836mcg. He too elected to have a blood-alcohol test taken.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and police are waiting for the results of the blood-alcohol test before deciding on charges.

Earlier, at 9.30pm on Saturday, police stopped a 47-year-old man in Fingal St, South Dunedin, following complaints about his driving on the one-way south through Dunedin.

"He was swerving within his lane, driving erratically and nearly crashed into cars beside him."

He blew a breath-alcohol level of 1136mcg.

His licence has been suspended for 28 days and he was charged with drink driving.

The breath alcohol limit for drivers over the age of 20 in New Zealand is 250mcg.

Snr Sgt Bond said it was again disappointing to see so many people driving after drinking in Dunedin.

