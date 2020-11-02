Monday, 2 November 2020

12.00 pm

Teen driver found with a bottle in each hand - police

    By Hamish MacLean
    A teenage driver smashed his vehicle into a parked car in Dunedin on Saturday and when police arrived, he was still drinking in the driver’s seat, police allege.

    At 12.50am Saturday morning in Ramsay St, Pine Hill, a member of the public heard a vehicle driving down the street and crashing into a parked car, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

    When police arrived a 17-year-old male was sitting in the driver’s seat with ‘‘a bottle of bourbon in each hand’’, Acting Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The teenager blew 791mcg.

    His licence was suspended and the matter was referred to youth aid for follow.

    Acting Snr Sgt Bond said he believed the youth would be prosecuted. 

