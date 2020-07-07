Teen found with cannabis after evading police

A teenager was found in possession of cannabis and an air pistol after evading police in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said yesterday police attempted to stop a 17-year-old male driving a station wagon.

He evaded police for a short time heading up Glasgow St before he was stopped further down the same street.

In the car they discovered cannabis, drug paraphernalia, an air pistol and $1500.

The teenager said the money was from a recent car sale.

He is due to appear in court on July 13 on drug related charges.

