Teen found with cannabis after evading police

A teenager was found in possession of cannabis and an air pistol after evading police in Dunedin.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said yesterday police attempted to stop a 17-year-old male driving a station wagon.
He evaded police for a short time heading up Glasgow St before he was stopped further down the same street.
In the car they discovered cannabis, drug paraphernalia, an air pistol and $1500.
The teenager said the money was from a recent car sale.
He is due to appear in court on July 13 on drug related charges.