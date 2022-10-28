Teen punched by unknown man at KFC

Police are investigating an unprovoked assault at a Dunedin KFC which left a teenager with a head injury.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were notified about the incident at the Kaikorai Valley KFC at about 11pm yesterday, after the victim had been taken by his father to Dunedin Hospital’s emergency department to be checked out following the incident.

The teenager was punched once in the head by an unknown man, who proceeded to yell at staff before storming out of the restaurant, Sgt Lee said.

The youth was not believed to have been badly injured and inquiries were ongoing, Sgt Lee said.

