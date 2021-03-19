Teens caught by dogs after dairy heist

A pair of young burglars had their Mosgiel heist cut short by the dog squad last night, police say.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said they were called to a burglary at Knox Milk Bar on Gordon Rd just before midnight.

The two 14-year-old males had climbed to cut camera wires, smashed a window to gain entry and stolen grocery items, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said

An unmarked police car and the dog squad were called to the scene and arrived within twenty minutes.

Police dogs Van and Paikea tracked the offenders from the rear of the shop and led police to the pair.

The dogs located stolen property while tracking the offenders, as well as a large knife hidden in a bush behind Olympic Gym.

The two teenagers would be referred to Youth Aid.