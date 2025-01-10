Tourist pleads guilty after head-on crash

Three people were injured in the crash on the Milford Sound highway. PHOTO: SUPPLIED A Florida tourist on the first day of his holiday caused a "terrible, horrible tragedy" for another group of holidaymakers when he hit them head-on.

Mina Philip, 39, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to three charges of careless driving causing injury.

The court heard one victim suffered a broken wrist and another had a broken shoulder.

Philip's wife who was in the car with him received third-degree burns from the seatbelt and required blood transfusions.

On January 5, the couple arrived in Queenstown before driving towards Milford Sound.

When Philip took control of the rental car he was concerned about the steering and said at times he had to swerve to correct it.

Mina Philip leaves the Dunedin District Court after his sentencing yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN As he drove on the Milford Sound highway, he clipped a concrete barrier on a bridge sending his vehicle skidding across the centre line.

They collided with a van carrying eight holidayers.

Philip told police he thought he hit a pothole or a rock which caused him to swerve into the wrong lane.

Counsel Rhona Daysh called the incident a "disaster" and said her client felt bad about ruining the victims' holiday.

"It's a terrible, horrible tragedy for both Mr Philip and his wife ... and obviously the passengers of the other vehicle," Ms Daysh said.

"It's devastating for everyone concerned."

Judge David Robinson said if Philip believed the vehicle was faulty, he should have returned it.

A helicopter at the crash. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY He ordered the defendant to pay reparation totalling $10,000 ($3853 for damages and the rest for emotional harm) and disqualified him from driving for six months.

If the money was not paid immediately, Philip would instead spend 28 days in prison.

The defendant hoped to return home as soon as he could.