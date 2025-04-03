Fourth youth charged with aggravated robbery in Invercargill

A fourth youth has been charged with aggravated robbery following an incident in Invercargill last month, police say.

The person was one of four who police said entered a store on North Rd about 3.30am on March 24.

The group allegedly targeted cigarettes and tobacco, before fleeing in a vehicle.

An extensive investigation led to the fourth alleged offender being arrested today, police confirmed in a release.

The release said the person appeared in Invercargill Youth Court today, and will reappear in mid-April.

The three other youths previously charged are due to reappear in court in the coming days, police added.

- APL