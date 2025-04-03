Thursday, 3 April 2025

Fourth youth charged with aggravated robbery in Invercargill

    1. Southland

    A fourth youth has been charged with aggravated robbery following an incident in Invercargill last month, police say.

    The person was one of four who police said entered a store on North Rd about 3.30am on March 24.

    The group allegedly targeted cigarettes and tobacco, before fleeing in a vehicle.

    An extensive investigation led to the fourth alleged offender being arrested today, police confirmed in a release.

    The release said the person appeared in Invercargill Youth Court today, and will reappear in mid-April.

    The three other youths previously charged are due to reappear in court in the coming days, police added.

    - APL