Fourth youth charged with aggravated robbery in Invercargill

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A fourth youth has been charged with aggravated robbery following an incident in Invercargill last month, police say.
The person was one of four who police said entered a store on North Rd about 3.30am on March 24.
The group allegedly targeted cigarettes and tobacco, before fleeing in a vehicle.
An extensive investigation led to the fourth alleged offender being arrested today, police confirmed in a release.
The release said the person appeared in Invercargill Youth Court today, and will reappear in mid-April.
The three other youths previously charged are due to reappear in court in the coming days, police added.
- APL