Crews battling big vegetation blaze in Southland

Fire and Emergency crews are battling a large vegetation fire in Southland's Otapiri Gorge.

Fenz said the blaze was about 21ha in size with a 2.3km perimeter and included a eucalyptus plantation.

It was about 50% contained, "but not under control".

"High winds and the terrain made firefighting operations difficult."

Three helicopters were used to fight the fire today.

Crews would work as daylight allows and return on Saturday to get the fire fully contained, it said.

- Allied Media