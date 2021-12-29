Tree fire at John McGlashan College 'suspicious'

An early-morning blaze in felled trees at Dunedin's John McGlashan College is being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at the edge of the Maori Hill school's sports field about 5.30am today.

One crew from Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended. Roslyn Station fire officer Martin Jansen said the fire was being treated as potentially suspicious.

Police were also at the scene and speaking with the groundskeeper.

Firefighters dampen down trees at John McGlashan College this morning. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Mr Jansen said the trees had been felled six weeks ago to ensure the safety of pupils. The logs were to be cut and sold as firewood by the school.

By 9am the fire had been put out, but firefighters continued using ground monitors to ensure it would not reignite.

Mr Jansen expected the crew to remain at the scene until "at least" 11am to ensure the wood was wet enough to be safe.

"Ground fires can burn for weeks if left unchecked - and at this time of year especially, it's vital fires like this are completely extinguished.

"As always, if you see anything suspicious over the holidays, call 111."

courtney.white@alliedpress.co.nz