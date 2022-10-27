Two assaulted at Dunedin bus hub

The bus hub in Great King St, where the attack took place. FILE PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin man was arrested after he attacked a pedestrian and punched an 83-year-old man in the face outside the central Dunedin police station.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said the 45-year-old man pushed a 63-year-old man into the street of the Great King St bus hub at 6pm last night.

The offender straddled the victim and punched him in the head repeatedly and inflicted kicks to the torso.

When an 83-year-old bystander tried to intervene the offender punched him in the head as well.

The attacker was still sitting at the bus hub when police arrived and arrested him.

He is due to appear in court today on multiple assault charges.

The 63-year-old man was treated by ambulance staff and transported to Dunedin Hospital.

Sgt Lee said the victim was known to the offender but it remained unclear what provoked the attack.