Two charged with murder after hospital drop-off death

A man was arrested and charged with murder overnight in Dunedin after a young father died from injuries in Christchurch earlier this month.

A homicide investigation was launched after Shayne George Heappey (25) was dropped at Christchurch Hospital in a vehicle late on December 8.

Meanwhile, another man was charged with murder in Christchurch today, also in relation to the death of Mr Heappey.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Dunedin overnight and appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning on a charge of murder.

He did not seek bail and was remanded in custody, to appear in the Christchurch High Court on February 5.

The defendant was granted interim name suppression.

Police confirmed today the Armed Offenders Squad call-out in the city yesterday was related to the arrest.

Also today, a 29-year-old man was charged with murder in Christchurch and was remanded in custody, to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

A 50-year-old man was earlier charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the case.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell, of Christchurch, said additional charges were likely for all three men arrested as the investigation continued.

Officers are set to complete a forensic scene investigation at a property in Stanbury Ave, in Christchurch's south.

“This has been a fast-moving enquiry with an investigation team that’s worked tirelessly to locate those responsible for the death of Mr Heappey,” Det Insp Parnell said.

“Police would like to thank the community for their assistance and reassure them that this was an isolated incident.”