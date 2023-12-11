Two George St stores broken into

Two shops on George St were the subject of smash-and-grab burglaries early this morning.

One NZ and OmniTech stores were both broken into about 1.30am today, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Windows were broken to gain entry to the stores.

Snr Sgt Bond said the fog cannon went off in the One NZ store but it was unclear whether anything was taken.

The OmniTech store had its till taken along with other phone items.

Inquiries were continuing.