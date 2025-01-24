Warrant leads to trove of stolen goods

Constable Ashley Wilson with the recovered stolen property. Photo: Supplied/Police

Police investigating the burglary of an air ambulance helicopter in Mosgiel have located a trove of stolen items from several other suspected burglaries.

Constable Ashley Wilson said police executed a search warrant yesterday as a result of ongoing enquiries into the air ambulance helicopter burglary on January 12, in which life-saving medications were stolen while the helicopter was at Taieri Airfield.

"The recovered stolen items are believed to have been taken during the burglaries of multiple commercial and residential properties in early January this year," Const Wilson said.

"A bag containing medical equipment was found in the large amount of stolen property, and it is believed all items in the bag have been recovered."

Some of the property was been identified as coming from stores including Torpedo Seven, Off the Chain Bike Shop, Chisholm Park Golf Shop, Cash Converters, and 2Degrees.

Many other stolen items are yet to be identified and returned to their respective stores.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Dunedin on January 15 in relation to the burglary of the air ambulance helicopter and two other burglaries.

"After the results of the search warrant, further charges are likely," Const Wilson said.

The 31-year-old man is due to reappear on Tuesday, February 4 in Dunedin District Court.