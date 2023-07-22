Weapons incident in central Dunedin

One person was taken into custody after an incident that involved a weapon in central Dunedin last night.

A police negotiation team and the armed offenders' squad were called in, a police spokesman confirmed.

The police presence in Bath St "appears to relate to a family harm incident at a residential address involving a weapon", he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand recorded an incident in central Dunedin last night that lasted for more than 1 hour and 45 minutes, from 9.25pm.

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene after a request from police for assistance, a Fenz spokesman said.

Fenz declined to provide more details, but police confirmed it was the same incident.