Saturday, 22 July 2023

Weapons incident in central Dunedin

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    One person was taken into custody after an incident that involved a weapon in central Dunedin last night.

    A police negotiation team and the armed offenders' squad were called in, a police spokesman confirmed.

    The police presence in Bath St "appears to relate to a family harm incident at a residential address involving a weapon", he said.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand recorded an incident in central Dunedin last night that lasted for more than 1 hour and 45 minutes, from 9.25pm.

    Two fire appliances were sent to the scene after a request from police for assistance, a Fenz spokesman said.

    Fenz declined to provide more details, but police confirmed it was the same incident. 

     

    Advertisement