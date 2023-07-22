Weapons incident in central Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was taken into custody after an incident that involved a weapon in central Dunedin last night.
A police negotiation team and the armed offenders' squad were called in, a police spokesman confirmed.
The police presence in Bath St "appears to relate to a family harm incident at a residential address involving a weapon", he said.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand recorded an incident in central Dunedin last night that lasted for more than 1 hour and 45 minutes, from 9.25pm.
Two fire appliances were sent to the scene after a request from police for assistance, a Fenz spokesman said.
Fenz declined to provide more details, but police confirmed it was the same incident.