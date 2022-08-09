Weekend spate of road traffic accidents

Dunedin police have been kept busy by a spate of crashes and collisions over the weekend, including one where a woman allegedly removed her licence plates in an attempt to avoid the law but forgot her warrant of fitness sticker was still visible.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a vehicle which had crashed into a concrete power pole was discovered by patrolling officers in Malvern St about 1.15am on Sunday.

Investigations revealed the car’s licence plates and registration label had been removed.

However, the warrant of fitness sticker had not been removed from the windshield, allowing officers to track the driver to a nearby address where they found an 18-year-old woman who admitted being the driver.

She told officers she had been going too fast and lost control, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Both she and her passenger were uninjured.

Later that day officers were also called to a collision after a vehicle allegedly failed to give way while pulling out of the Couplands Bakery car park in Andersons Bay Rd, about 11.30am.

No injuries were recorded but the 19-year-old student driving the vehicle that pulled out recorded a breath alcohol level of 381mcg and was given a court date, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A 21-year-old man needed treatment at hospital after he was hit by a car at a party in Dukes Rd, Mosgiel, about 12.45am on Sunday.

The man had stepped off the kerb to avoid a fight, Snr Sgt Bond said.

On Friday about 12.30pm, police and other emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in South Rd.

A 77-year-old was driving at the intersection with Eglinton Rd where a 67-year-old man was carrying groceries, which he dropped and bent down to pick up.

Unseen by the driver, the man was knocked to the ground.

He was checked over by St John and taken home without injuries, Snr Sgt Bond said.