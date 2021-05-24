Monday, 24 May 2021

10.45 am

Woman assaulted outside Dunedin bar

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A woman was punched and kicked in an early morning assault outside a popular Dunedin bar at the weekend.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a 26-year-old and a 23-year-old woman assaulted another woman outside Vault 21 in the Octagon at 1.50am on Saturday.

    The victim was attacked with punches and kicks and ended up on the ground.

    Both suspects were arrested and would face charges of assault later this week, he said.

    Police were assessing CCTV camera footage and seeking further witnesses.

    Sgt Dinnissen said there were other attacks in the Octagon on Sunday but provided no further details on those.

     

