Woman beat, taunted then-partner

A Dunedin woman subjected her then-partner to a drunken beating, then taunted him when he showed fear, a court has heard.

Ruth Amy Mair (34) was invited to a Waikouaiti home by her then-boyfriend on August 23, a time when she had “sought solace” in alcohol.

The Dunedin District Court heard yesterday she had no memory of the events of that evening but accepted what the victim told police.

Mair approached him while he was sitting on a bed and immediately kicked him in the side of the head.

After lying down, she repeated the treatment, booting the man in the face with her heel.

The victim ordered her to leave and she spent 20 minutes locked inside his car.

When Mair started banging on the windows of the property, she was allowed inside again.

But it soon became apparent the time out had not altered her violent mindset.

Back in the bedroom she tried to talk to the victim but he refused to converse.

Mair responded by jumping on top of him and punching him about 15 times to the face and ribs, the court heard.

The victim again refused to retaliate and went to sleep on the couch.

Five minutes later Mair joined him, but it was clear the man was scarred by the evening’s events.

“The defendant went into the lounge and put her arms around the victim in an attempt to cuddle him. This made the victim start shaking,” a police summary said.

“She told the victim that he was a ‘little bitch’ and started punching him to the face and ribs.”

Again, Mair was ordered out of the house.

This time she opted to drive off in the man’s vehicle.

When she returned and sought entry to the home again, she was denied.

The court heard the victim suffered a chipped front tooth, a swollen lip and scratches to his face as a result of the repeated attacks.

Counsel Brendan Stephenson said his client now recognised the relationship was “toxic” and had moved on.

Mair - who earlier admitted a charge of assault in a family relationship - was now devoting more time to her family, had taken up yoga and had gained employment as a product demonstrator in supermarkets, he said.

She was taking her alcohol and mental health issues seriously and welcomed assistance in addressing them, Mr Stephenson said.

Judge Peter Rollo sentenced Mair to 12 months’ supervision and 160 hours’ community work.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz