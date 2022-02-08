Woman drove from Geraldine to Dunedin after drinking

Dunedin Police have described a woman’s actions as ‘‘appalling’’ after she drove from Geraldine to Dunedin while more than three times the legal breath alcohol limit.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police received complaints about 2.45pm yesterday, about a vehicle crossing the centre line and narrowly missing multiple collisions on Dunedin Northern Motorway.

He said police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the 39-year-old driver who was intoxicated.

She had left Geraldine at midday and was headed to Dunedin after drinking.

She had a breath alcohol recording of 846mcg.

‘‘Police would like to thank the members of the public who observed this dangerous driving and reported it to police,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘Her driving was appalling and put other motorists at risk.’’

The woman’s drivers licence was now suspended for 28 days and she was expected to appear in court on February 25.

