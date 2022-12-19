Woman nearly seven-times over limit sentenced

A Dunedin drink-driver who blew one of the highest readings the region has ever seen has been ordered to undertake counselling.

Saffron Janice Paris (37) was so drunk on the evening of November 8 she did not know what time of day it was, the Dunedin District Court heard this afternoon.

She was sentenced to nine months’ supervision by community magistrate Simon Heale.

Paris was stopped in her Suzuki Swift in Meadow St after police received a complaint about her driving.

A subsequent evidential test gave a breath alcohol reading of 1707mcg – nearly seven times the legal limit.

The staggering level is believed to be one of the highest ever to have come through Otago courts.

Counsel Ann Leonard said her client, a gardener, had stopped taking prescribed medication at the time, which "caused confusion in her mind".

Paris told police she thought it was the morning and she was travelling to work.

Mr Heale banned her for driving for 28 days with the alcohol-interlock-licensing provisions to follow.