Young woman kicked, punched flatmate: police

A flat drama turned violent when a young woman allegedly kicked and punched her flatmate in the head in Dunedin's student area yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Castle St flat following reports that an 18-year-old had grabbed her flatmate by the hair and dragged her to to the ground.

She then kicked and punched her in the head, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police arrested the young woman, who has been charged with assault with intent to injure.

She is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Later on, the girl’s associates turned up to the Dunedin Central police station.

At 6.15pm while in the police station foyer, the associates threatened to ‘‘bash’’ one of the victim’s friends.

As a result, an 18-year-old friend of the woman was also arrested and she received a formal warning for her behaviour.

It was unclear whether the women were students, but if so they would also be referred to the proctor.

