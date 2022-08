A 17-year-old has been charged after damaging cars in Dunedin’s student quarter, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers located the young male, who was jumping on cars as he walked along Castle St, about 10.40pm on Saturday.

He was arrested, charged with intentional damage and bailed.

At least one windshield was severely damaged, Snr Sgt Bond said.

