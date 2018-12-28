Youths arrested after South Dunedin car chase

Two teenagers have been arrested after leading police on a pursuit across South Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the chase began in Burns St late last night, continuing across South Dunedin before the pair finally stopped in Southdale Rd, Ocean Grove.

The 14 and 15-year-olds would be referred to Youth Aid, he said.

The previous evening, an offender broke into a car in Durham St, Mornington.

In that car they found the keys to another vehicle, a grey 2012 Dodge Journey crossover SUV, which they then stole.

Both offender and car were yet to be located.