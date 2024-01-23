Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Critical injuries for man trapped between grader and digger

    By Laine Priestley
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A man was transported to hospital in a critical condition following a workplace accident in Mosgiel.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Carncross St in Mosgiel after reports of a 71-year-old man trapped between a grader and digger at 9am yesterday morning.

    The man, who operates a business on the street, was attempting to jump start the digger along with his business associate when he was trapped.

    When police arrived, the 71-year-old man was conscious, but had a sore hip and was extremely pale.

    He was transported to Dunedin Hospital with possible internal bleeding, Snr Sgt Bond said.  

    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded with one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager.

    "The patient was treated and transported by us to Dunedin hospital in critical condition."

    WorkSafe was notified regarding the accident.

     

    Advertisement