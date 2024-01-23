Critical injuries for man trapped between grader and digger

A man was transported to hospital in a critical condition following a workplace accident in Mosgiel.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Carncross St in Mosgiel after reports of a 71-year-old man trapped between a grader and digger at 9am yesterday morning.

The man, who operates a business on the street, was attempting to jump start the digger along with his business associate when he was trapped.

When police arrived, the 71-year-old man was conscious, but had a sore hip and was extremely pale.

He was transported to Dunedin Hospital with possible internal bleeding, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded with one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager.

"The patient was treated and transported by us to Dunedin hospital in critical condition."

WorkSafe was notified regarding the accident.