Crowds turn out for last-minute voting

Dunedin resident Jan Nimmo (left) casts her local body election votes in the Octagon this morning with Dunedin City Council mayoral administration assistant Polly Martin. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Sometimes, good decisions take time.

That's why Dunedin resident Jan Nimmo didn't cast her vote for the local body elections until the last minute today.

"It's important to vote, otherwise you don't have a say and you can't complain about the results."

She said she was excited to see who would be Dunedin's mayor.

"I think it's anyone's game at the moment."

She was one of hundreds who took the opportunity to drive to the Octagon this morning and hand-deliver their voting forms to Dunedin City Council staff in hi-vis vests on the street with collection boxes.

Voting closes at noon today and the results are expected to be known later this afternoon.

- john.lewis@odt.co.nz