Cruise ships due

The cruise ships Pacific Adventure and National Geographic Orion are due to visit Otago Harbour tomorrow.

Pacific Adventure, with capacity for 2636 passengers and 1100 crew, is expected to berth at the Beach St wharf at 8am tomorrow from Lyttelton, and to sail for Fiordland at 5pm.

National Geographic Orion, with capacity for 106 passengers and 75 crew, is expected to berth at the T/U sheds at noon tomorrow from Kaikoura, and to sail for Stewart Island at 6pm.