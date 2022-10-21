Cycling celebrated

REPORT: OSCAR FRANCIS / PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Bike breakfast organiser Heike Cebulla takes a spoonful during the 10th annual event in Dunedin’s Octagon yesterday morning.

Ms Cebulla said the event was jointly put on by Spokes Dunedin and the Dunedin City Council to celebrate people who took alternative transport options.

It was the first time the breakfast had incorporated coffee, and they had served about 145 over two hours.

"It was really good and really positive," Ms Cebulla said.

Most cyclists had been talking to their friends and families about biking, and the numbers of people choosing it as a mode of transport had increased over recent years.

Cyclists wanted to encourage respect on the road and for drivers to watch out for bikes, she said.