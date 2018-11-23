Cyclist badly hurt in Kenmure Rd

A cyclist has been seriously injured after colliding with a car in Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokesman said the crash happened about 4pm in Kenmure Rd, near the intersection with Stanley St.

St John spokeswoman Neha Concisom said the man riding the bike sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.

Kenmure Rd was blocked at Bryant St and English Ave this evening. Diversions were in place.

There was no word on the circumstances of the crash.