Friday, 10 September 2021

Cyclists struck on Forbury Rd

    By Andrew Marshall
    Two cyclists have been struck on Dunedin's Forbury Rd in separate incidents over the past couple of evenings.

    In the most recent incident, a cyclist was struck by a car at the roundabout at the intersection of Forbury Rd and Victoria Rd about 5.15pm yesterday.

    The car's driver had failed to give way at the roundabout.

    A St John spokesman said an ambulance crew attended and treated the cyclist at the scene.

    On Wednesday evening, a cyclist was struck at the intersection of Forbury Rd and Hillside Rd 

    A police spokesman said a car had been reported driving erratically on Kaikorai Valley Rd about 7pm on Wednesday, with bottles being thrown from the car windows.

    The car continued to the intersection, where the cyclist was struck.

    St John did not attend that incident.

