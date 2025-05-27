DCC lifts the lid on $15m plan for Edgar Centre roof

The Dunedin City Council has revealed plans for a new roof for the Edgar Centre. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A new roof could be coming for Dunedin’s leaky Edgar Centre complex at a cost of more than $15 million.

Replacement of the roof was yesterday added to the Dunedin City Council’s planned capital expenditure programme for the next nine years after sports bodies and users of the facility advocated for comprehensive action to be taken.

They had warned of injury risks, reputational harm and the city continuing to miss out on hosting tournaments unless problems with leaks and condensation were fixed.

Councillors have begun deliberations on the council’s 2025-34 long-term plan, and they agreed yesterday they had to find the money for replacing the Edgar Centre roof.

They included $360,000 in 2025-26 for detailed design, then $3m for the project in 2026-27 and $12m in 2027-28.

The allocation is not quite final, but no councillor voted against it.

The call was led by deputy mayor Cherry Lucas, who listed an array of sports that used the centre, as well as noting it was a venue for conferences, weddings, trade shows and Otago Polyfest.

It was a mass-use facility but could be "treacherous" at times, she said.

Fixing the centre was a priority spend for people who wanted rates rises kept in check, she said.

Cr Lucas said there had also been significant public fundraising in the past, as well as financial support from the Edgar family.

In 2023, the council decided to continue with a largely reactive approach to leaks.

A report at the time said leaks and condensation created risks for facility users because the water could pool on the courts and cause players to slip.

Condensation was particularly evident during winter.

The complex was described as "dynamic", as the centre was on shifting and sinking ground beside Otago Harbour.

The council faced strong calls this year to act.

Edgar Centre manager Blair Crawford said in his long-term plan submission the estimated $15m cost was good value for money compared with building a new facility.

The Edgar Centre submission was supported by numerous sporting organisations, including Sport Otago, Dunedin Netball, Basketball Otago, Volleyball Otago and Football South.

Cr Steve Walker said sports facilities were vital for adults and particularly important for the health of children.

Cr Lee Vandervis said the Edgar Centre was the "best-value facility we have".

He did not support other parts of the council’s proposed $1.9b, nine-year capital expenditure programme.

Cr Jim O’Malley said fixing the problems there was part of building and maintaining a modern city.

Cr Christine Garey noted the high level of councillor support and said she hoped to also see that when it came to discussing what should be done regarding venues for performing arts.

