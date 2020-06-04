DCC set to start trial of smart water meters

A technology upgrade could save Dunedin City Council commercial water customers cash.

Council 3 Waters contract delivery manager Chris Jones said the council was about to start a trial to upgrade water meters for ‘‘non-domestic, commercial customers’’ to new, smart, meters.

‘‘There is a range of technology available and an ideal solution would provide a portal for customers who can track their water usage. Ideally, it would also give the DCC the ability to identify problems such as water leaks in real time so that they can be repaired quickly, preventing customers paying for water that they are not, in fact, using,’’ Mr Jones said.

The existing meters were due for replacement, he said, and the council was tendering for a request for proposals to identify potential suppliers and start a trial later this year.

The trial would run for four to six months to evaluate the smart water meters’ performance before a contract was awarded.

Listed in the Government Electronic Tender Service, the request for proposal states the contract would identify, test and approve a set of smart meters and connectivity components; ensure the system provides real-time data; and ensure that it aligns with the council’s existing billing regime.

Potential suppliers had until July 10 to respond, and once options were considered, a preferred supplier would be chosen and the trial would probably begin before the end of the year, Mr Jones said.



