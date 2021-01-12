DCC appointments to help drive major projects

DCC chief executive Sandy Graham: "Our ability to deliver major projects ... (is) critically important to the future development of the city. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

High-profile appointments are expected to help the Dunedin City Council boost its relationship with the business community and push ahead with major projects.

Dougal McGowan. Photo: supplied

Outgoing Otago Chamber of Commerce chief executive Dougal McGowan will join the council as economic development project manager, former transport manager Josh Von Pein will be in charge of major projects, and heritage advocate Glen Hazelton will help drive forward projects such as the George St upgrade.

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham said the appointments were part of a wider push to focus on economic development.

“Our ability to deliver major projects, and to do so while enhancing our relationship with the business community, are critically important to the future development of the city," she said.

“We need to be better at this, and we are striving to be through these appointments.”

Mr McGowan will work within Enterprise Dunedin's economic development team, under the leadership of director John Christie.

He will oversee the management of Project China, Study Dunedin, Film, Good Food Dunedin and other economic development project work.

Dr Glen Hazelton. Photo: ODT files

Mr Christie said Mr McGowan would bring an extensive network of business contacts from his previous role.

Dr Hazelton is rejoining the council to work in its Project Management Office.

He is a former DCC heritage policy planner, heavily involved in the regeneration of the warehouse precinct, but his new role will focus on city development.

That is expected to include George St, Dunedin's main shopping street.

“Securing someone of Glen’s calibre is a significant win for the city and the DCC, and we’re excited to see him returning to Dunedin,” Ms Graham said.

The office he is to join will be headed up by another former staff member, Mr Von Pein. His responsibilities will include the overall management and delivery of major projects.

Mr Von Pein was formerly the DCC’s transport delivery manager, and a key part of the Peninsula Connection safety improvement project, until joining the New Zealand Transport Agency last year.

