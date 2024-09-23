DCC release song as 'rallying cry' against hospital cuts

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and city councillors are adding their singing voices to the Hospital Cuts Hurt campaign by unveiling a new rally song for the people of the South.
Build our Hospital is an updated version of the Highlanders song, used to inspire the terrace crowds of Carisbrook and more recently the Zoo at Forsyth Barr Stadium, and sung to the same tune.
"Anyone who has supported the Highlanders will instantly recognise this new campaign anthem, and we’re hoping it has exactly the same effect for the crowd we’re expecting for Saturday’s march," Mr Radich said.
"This is a rallying cry for people right across the South to come together and send a clear message to government – build the hospital as promised, without clinical cuts."
"It’s great to be able to rework this song for such a worthy cause, but this isn’t about me.
"This about all the people of the South who will be relying on this hospital, now and for decades to come. We need to get this right for them. The government needs to keep its promise.
"Build it once, build it right."
The hospital song was recorded as a backing track over the weekend, before councillors – together with council staff – added their voices during a recording session on Monday morning.
The mayor encouraged people to learn the lyrics ahead of Saturday's march, which begins at noon outside the Dental School.
Build our Hospital
Verse
We are the southern people
We’re here to say again
You told us you would honour
Your pre-election claim
To build our southern hospital
And Standards be retained
Should not be a house of pain
Chorus
Build our hospital
Cuts will only hurt
Build our hospital
You know cuts will hurt
Build our hospital
Your pre-election claim
Should not be a house of pain
Verse 2
From the Waitaki to the Bluff
Local Iwi too.
We all need a hospital
Fit for purpose too
The South keeps its promises.
Now you do the same
We don’t want a house of pain
Chorus
Build our hospital
Cuts will only hurt
Build our hospital
You know cuts will hurt
Build our hospital
Your pre-election claim
Should not be a house of pain
Repeat Chorus