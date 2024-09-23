DCC release song as 'rallying cry' against hospital cuts

They will be singing for the new Dunedin hospital on Saturday.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and city councillors are adding their singing voices to the Hospital Cuts Hurt campaign by unveiling a new rally song for the people of the South.

Build our Hospital is an updated version of the Highlanders song, used to inspire the terrace crowds of Carisbrook and more recently the Zoo at Forsyth Barr Stadium, and sung to the same tune.

"Anyone who has supported the Highlanders will instantly recognise this new campaign anthem, and we’re hoping it has exactly the same effect for the crowd we’re expecting for Saturday’s march," Mr Radich said.

"This is a rallying cry for people right across the South to come together and send a clear message to government – build the hospital as promised, without clinical cuts."

Dunedin city councillors have recorded a 'rallying cry for the South' to protest cuts to the new Dunedin hospital. Photo: Supplied

The new version of the song has been penned by Cr Bill Acklin, who wrote and sang the earlier version first performed in front of the Carisbrook terraces.

"It’s great to be able to rework this song for such a worthy cause, but this isn’t about me.

"This about all the people of the South who will be relying on this hospital, now and for decades to come. We need to get this right for them. The government needs to keep its promise.

"Build it once, build it right."

The hospital song was recorded as a backing track over the weekend, before councillors – together with council staff – added their voices during a recording session on Monday morning.

The mayor encouraged people to learn the lyrics ahead of Saturday's march, which begins at noon outside the Dental School.

Build our Hospital

Verse

We are the southern people

We’re here to say again

You told us you would honour

Your pre-election claim

To build our southern hospital

And Standards be retained

Should not be a house of pain

Chorus

Build our hospital

Cuts will only hurt

Build our hospital

You know cuts will hurt

Build our hospital

Your pre-election claim

Should not be a house of pain

Verse 2

From the Waitaki to the Bluff

Local Iwi too.

We all need a hospital

Fit for purpose too

The South keeps its promises.

Now you do the same

We don’t want a house of pain

Chorus

Build our hospital

Cuts will only hurt

Build our hospital

You know cuts will hurt

Build our hospital

Your pre-election claim

Should not be a house of pain

Repeat Chorus