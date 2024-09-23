Monday, 23 September 2024

DCC release song as 'rallying cry' against hospital cuts

    They will be singing for the new Dunedin hospital on Saturday.

    Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and city councillors are adding their singing voices to the Hospital Cuts Hurt campaign by unveiling a new rally song for the people of the South.

    Build our Hospital is an updated version of the Highlanders song, used to inspire the terrace crowds of Carisbrook and more recently the Zoo at Forsyth Barr Stadium, and sung to the same tune.

    "Anyone who has supported the Highlanders will instantly recognise this new campaign anthem, and we’re hoping it has exactly the same effect for the crowd we’re expecting for Saturday’s march," Mr Radich said.

    "This is a rallying cry for people right across the South to come together and send a clear message to government – build the hospital as promised, without clinical cuts."

    Dunedin city councillors have recorded a 'rallying cry for the South' to protest cuts to the new Dunedin hospital. Photo: Supplied
    The new version of the song has been penned by Cr Bill Acklin, who wrote and sang the earlier version first performed in front of the Carisbrook terraces.

    "It’s great to be able to rework this song for such a worthy cause, but this isn’t about me.

    "This about all the people of the South who will be relying on this hospital, now and for decades to come. We need to get this right for them. The government needs to keep its promise.

    "Build it once, build it right."

    The hospital song was recorded as a backing track over the weekend, before councillors – together with council staff – added their voices during a recording session on Monday morning.

    The mayor encouraged people to learn the lyrics ahead of Saturday's march, which begins at noon outside the Dental School. 

    Build our Hospital 

    Verse 

    We are the southern people  

    We’re here to say again  

    You told us you would honour  

    Your pre-election claim  

    To build our southern hospital 

    And Standards be retained  

    Should not be a house of pain 

     

    Chorus 

    Build our hospital  

    Cuts will only hurt  

    Build our hospital  

    You know cuts will hurt  

    Build our hospital  

    Your pre-election claim  

    Should not be a house of pain  

     

    Verse 2 

    From the Waitaki to the Bluff 

    Local Iwi too.  

    We all need a hospital  

    Fit for purpose too 

    The South keeps its promises. 

    Now you do the same  

    We don’t want a house of pain  

     

    Chorus 

    Build our hospital  

    Cuts will only hurt  

    Build our hospital  

    You know cuts will hurt  

    Build our hospital  

    Your pre-election claim  

    Should not be a house of pain     

    Repeat Chorus

     

