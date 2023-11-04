Dog owners mainly happy as DCC starts bylaw review

Barry, a 2-year-old, quarter spaniel, three-quarter whippet mix, races after a ball thrown by his owner Monica Ley, at St Kilda Beach on Thursday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Dunedin dog owners say the city is dog-friendly, but out-of-control, off-leash canines and faeces on the footpath irk some.

The Dunedin City Council said this week it had started a review of its dog control policy and bylaw and called for feedback ahead of formal consultation next year.

At St Clair and St Kilda Beaches on Thursday dog walkers spoken to by the Otago Daily Times said the council’s rules seemed about right and the city offered a range of good spots for dogs to exercise, even if some (Kew Park) were too small.

Several mentioned the mess some dog owners left behind.

Ian White, who was walking a miniature schnauzer named Tosh, said there was "a hell of a lot" of dog excrement around.

To make it easier for owners "there could be a few more rubbish bins" around.

Some dogs should be on a lead all the time, dog owner Brett O’Connor said.

Emma Salis kept her black Lab Ida on a leash most of the time due to wildlife concerns "plus she gets a little excited".

Monica Ley, who was out for a walk with her 2-year-old pup Barry, said there were lots of dog-friendly places in the city.

"To be honest, I’m pretty happy with the way things are."

Council compliance solutions manager Ros MacGill said the council’s rules were in place to protect people and animals, including wildlife.

The dog control policy and bylaw set out where dogs were allowed, how they must be controlled and the rules around removing dog faeces.

Ms MacGill said that as well as seeking people’s general views on dog control in Dunedin, the council was keen to receive feedback on rules in some specific locations, including the CBD where dogs were not allowed.

Areas the council was specifically interested in during this stage of the review included Doctors Point, the Caledonian Ground, Redwood tracks, Mosgiel Memorial Garden track, Macandrew Bay, Broad Bay, Te Rauone, Woodside Glen and coastal dune areas.

