Dunedin councillors call for action against racism

Tears flowed as councillors paid tribute to the city’s Muslim community - and called for action to challenge racism - at a special meeting of the Dunedin City Council today.

Councillors, lead by Mayor Dave Cull, took turns to express their horror at the outrageous atrocity that took place in Christchurch on Friday.

Their voices cracked with emotion as they committed to supporting the Muslim community - in Dunedin and around the country - and making the changes needed to tackle casual racism in society, no matter how small.

The meeting began with a prayer and waiata and ended with councillors voting unanimously for a resolution supporting their views.

Councillors then sang the national anthem to conclude the meeting.