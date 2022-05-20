Dunedin Greens announce 2022 council candidates

Candidates endorsed by the Green Party are (from left) Marie Laufiso, Aaron Hawkins and Alan Somerville. Photo: Supplied

The Green Party has announced the candidates it will endorse for election to the Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council.

Two-term city councillor Marie Laufiso will stand again, seeking re-election alongside Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, who is also backed by the party and who had previously announced he would stand again.

The party has endorsed Alan Somerville for the Otago Regional Council and described him as having had an extensive career in the Playcentre movement across Otago and as an early childhood teacher.

Cr Laufiso (Sāmoan/Tongan) was the first Pasifika elected member in the city’s history.

Her background includes working as a community organiser and activist.

The Labour Party endorsed Steve Walker and Joy Davis for the city council, and Bill Southworth and Helen Beattie for the regional council.

Mr Southworth is chairman of the Port Chalmers Foundry Society and Ms Beattie is a veterinarian and Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa managing director.

A group ticket for the city council called Team Dunedin has yet to announce its line-up.