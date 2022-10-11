Feedback sought on destination playground for Dunedin

The DCC is asking for feedback on whether to upgrade the likes of Marlow Park or build an entirely new destination playground. FILE PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The Dunedin City Council is asking for feedback on the possibility of a destination playground in the city.

It follows the improvements made as part of the play space plan, which has seen parks around the city upgraded with new equipment.

Group Manager Scott MacLean said it was committed to having fun, vibrant spaces across the city.

Dunedin already had three large playgrounds, Marlow Park, Woodhaugh Gardens and Mosgiel Memorial Gardens, but the question was whether they should be upgraded or if an entirely new playground should be built.

Some of the existing equipment was outdated and there were plans to upgrade them, but the council was asking for feedback about what should be prioritized.

The goal was to create "something bigger and better, like the modern destination playgrounds you might find in other cities in New Zealand".

The council would consider feedback and decide on the next steps in January next year.

It was the first of three consultation rounds.

"Firstly, we want to know how people want us to prioritise our money for our large playgrounds.

"After this, we want people to help us design our destination playgrounds.

"Finally, we’ll ask what they think of the designs before we start construction."

Feedback can be provided at www.dunedin.govt.nz/destination-play by October 31st.