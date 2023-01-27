Former mayor toasts Robert Burns

Speaking at the Burns night dinner in Dunedin on Wednesday night is former city mayor Aaron Hawkins. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The theme of this year’s Burns night dinner in Dunedin was "Burns and politics" and former city mayor Aaron Hawkins took the chance to highlight the value of the arts and to sound a warning about some uglier elements of politics that still lurked.

There remained populist and toxic debate and efforts to undermine human rights, he cautioned.

Mr Hawkins said a political focus on "essentials" risked leaving the arts under-valued.

Mr Hawkins made the toast to Robert Burns, the famed Scottish poet, at a function in the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum on Wednesday.

Burns was never a politician, but he was a figure of public life and, by default, a political figure, Mr Hawkins said.

Mr Hawkins did not disclose how he had been spending his time post-mayoralty, although he said he had been pursuing a life-long ambition of growing a beard.

He wanted to be ready in case there was a casting call for a remake of The Old Man and the Sea, he said.

Mr Hawkins was endorsed by the Green Party when he was mayor, but there have been no firm indications he is pursuing becoming an MP.

The New Zealand Herald reported this month Mr Hawkins was understood not to have put his name forward as a candidate ahead of this year’s general election.

New Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich delivered The Selkirk Grace at the dinner.

Taieri MP Ingrid Leary gave the Toast to the Lassies.

