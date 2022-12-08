George St revamp tweaks possible

The redevelopment of the Farmers block of George St is essentially complete but mayor Jules Radich wants to look at changes to plans for the remainder of the project. File photo: Gregor Richardson

The remainder of the George St redevelopment in Dunedin could be tweaked to preserve "flexibility" if the city's new mayor gets his way.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich has put up a notice of motion to be considered at next week's Dunedin City Council meeting, requesting a mid-project review.

His notice calls for "an update report" to come before an infrastructure services committee meeting in February.

The report would look into "how flexibility can be incorporated into the remainder of the project to minimise future expense if modification is deemed necessary".

It would also establish "how the project is tracking relative to its budget and timeframes".

Mr Radich has praised the aesthetic design of the George St redevelopment, but he has been sceptical about the value of a more pedestrian-friendly space.

He has also historically argued two-way traffic should be preserved, instead of switching to one-way traffic.

Consultant Kobus Mentz advised the city in 2020 to pursue a design that was flexible, allowing changes to be reversed, but this was found by council staff to be not straightforward to implement and councillors last term ended up backing a one-way design where flexibility had been largely discarded.

Mr Mentz had suggested either a two-way traffic design that allowed flexibility to change to one-way in future, or vice versa.

A one-way George St was voted through by councillors in September last year, 9-5, and Mr Radich was among the dissenters.

Construction work in George St started in April this year, starting with the Farmers block, between Moray Pl and St Andrew St.

Mr Radich, bothered by the apparent permanence of some elements of the redeveloped Farmers block, which has been opened to slow-speed one-way traffic, was worried some changes pending in other blocks of the street could be expensive to reverse.

During the election campaign, Mr Radich said it was possible to keep the Farmers block one-way and keep the rest of George St two-way, "with minimal design changes and expense".

Disability advocates told the council last month the redeveloped part of George St had been received enthusiastically by the sector.

They welcomed what they described as a more welcoming, inclusive and accessible space.

Disabled Persons Assembly representative Chris Ford doubted a review was necessary and CCS Disability Action access co-ordinator Mary O’Brien invited councillors to compare "inclusive features" in the redeveloped part of the street with the streetscape in the stretch yet to be redeveloped.

The budget for redeveloping George St and surrounding streets in the retail area, including replacing pipes, is about $60 million.

The Farmers block of George St has essentially been completed and work is continuing on the Knox block.

The overall project is due to be completed in 2024.