Group airs concerns over DCC archives

A group worried about the vulnerability of Dunedin City Council’s archives has renewed its call to move them out of the civic centre basement.

Peter Miller presented a submission for the Otago and Southland branch of Archives and Records New Zealand at the city council’s draft 10-year plan hearing yesterday.

Major leaks from water or wastewater pipes in the storage area could result in a disaster, he said.

One possible solution has been presented by Otago Museum, which suggested a shared archives service for cultural institutions at its Maclaggan St storage site.