Hawkins calls for patience over shift to Level 2

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins has called for patience as the city enters at least three days of a step backwards in the fight against Covid-19 this afternoon.

With the city moving back to Covid-19 Alert Level 2, Mr Hawkins also called for people to track their movements diligently to help with any contact tracing that might be required.

"This is going to be hard, but we’ve done it before and we can do it again and I guess the real key at the moment is not being too hard on ourselves and not being too hard on each other.’’

Dunedin residents should record their movements using either apps, or a paper diary, and they should follow Ministry of Health guidelines, he said.

Washing hands often, staying home when sick, getting tested if people had symptoms and physical separation from other people in public were all important.

Work began ‘‘about mid-way’’ through Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s address to the country last night to ensure Dunedin City Council facilities and services would continue.

A council spokesman said the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Toitu Otago Settlers Museum and Lan Yuan - Dunedin Chinese Garden were open.

Moana Pool was open, but was available for lane swimming and aqua jogging only.

The council's freedom camping sites at Ocean View and Warrington were open.

For kerbside collection and waste, the council advised moving to Level 2 meant most services would continue.

But at the Green Island Landfill the Rummage Store would be closed.

In some cases facilities’ hours would be affected.