Hearing upholds menacing classification

Two Dunedin dogs classified as menacing will remain that way, despite their owner saying there was no evidence proving they attacked stock.

The classification was upheld by the Dunedin City Council in a decision by its hearing committee released to the Otago Daily Times this week..

The hearing earlier heard River, a male huntaway-golden retriever, and Charlie, a female Labrador retriever, both owned by Michaela Anderton, were impounded by animal control on June 1 near Tomahawk Beach.

The dogs, off their leads, had disappeared from Ms Anderton during a walk and were later seen by farmer Wayne Mathieson in his paddock chasing a flock of sheep — River with a sheep in his mouth.

Mr Mathieson told the committee he yarded his sheep the following day and found three missing from a flock of 300.

The council notified Ms Anderton of the menacing classification on June 11 and on June 25, she returned a written objection to the decision.

She said there was no photographic evidence of any puncture wounds sustained by sheep and there was no evidence of blood on either dog or their collars when they were collected from the pound.

At a hearing early last month, the council’s hearing committee of chairman Cr Kevin Gilbert and Crs Sophie Barker and Andrew Whiley heard evidence from Ms Anderton, Mr Mathieson and council staff.

The panel agreed despite no photographic evidence, the dogs had been worrying and attacking stock.

"The evidence given by Mr Mathieson showed that [Ms Anderton’s] dogs had been in Mr Mathieson’s paddock worrying stock, with one sheep having been attacked," its decision said.

The panel felt it was possible the dogs had also attacked and killed birds at Tomahawk Lagoon that day.

"However, the committee further resolves that this menacing classification is to remain only and until the completion of successful dog obedience and behavioural correction training to the satisfaction of a DCC Animal Control Officer."

Until then, the two dogs will be muzzled when they are away from Ms Anderton’s property, unless they are confined in a vehicle, house, fenced property or cage.

