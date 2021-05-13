Maori ward request

The Dunedin City Council has been asked to reconsider the creation of a Māori ward for the city.

Desiree Mahy said the creation of a Māori ward would give Māori “a seat at [the council] table, not an advisory group that you can pick and choose what issues you take to and take or leave their views”.

“I firmly believe that the wider perspective around the issues that Māori communities face will be represented by somebody who wants to advocate for Māori.”

The establishment of a Māori ward was not included in the council’s current representation review, which closes on May 28.