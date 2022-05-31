Tuesday, 31 May 2022

New direction for Green Island roundabout

    By Grant Miller
    Work on the Green Island roundabout began in March. Photo: Linda Robertson
    A change of direction is coming for the Green Island roundabout.

    Part of Main South Rd has been reduced to one lane of traffic while construction work is carried out and the traffic has flowed towards Dunedin, but the Dunedin City Council has agreed to switch the direction after discussions with Green Island business owners.

    The change has yet to be implemented.

    The reversal in Main South Rd, in favour of traffic flowing east towards Brighton, will be in place until a full road closure from mid-August.

    The city council has been replacing underground pipes and is raising three pedestrian crossings in Main South Rd.

    Installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Main South Rd and Church St is due to happen between mid-August and mid-October.

    The overall project is worth about $2.4 million.

    Dunedin City Council transport delivery manager Ben Hogan said the one-way directional switch would be made soon, possibly mid-June.

    The city council would first need to discuss with the Otago Regional Council how bus stops would be affected.

    After the change, motorists travelling towards Dunedin should use the motorway or Abbotsford roads, Mr Hogan said.

    "We don’t encourage the use of narrow residential streets in Green Island as a detour route."

    grant.miller@odt.co.nz 

     

