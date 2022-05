Contractors for the Dunedin City Council replaced turf damaged during the occupation. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Repairing the lawn in the Octagon after a two-month occupation by protesters cost more than $12,000, the Dunedin City Council has disclosed.

Protesters against Covid-19 vaccination mandates cleared the upper Octagon of tents on April 11, but left behind damaged turf.

The cost of repairing the lawn was $12,264.65, excluding GST, a council spokesman said.

It would be covered within existing city council budgets, he said.