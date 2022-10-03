Part of Portobello Rd to close while tree removed

Portobello Rd will be closed between Marne and Doon Sts from October 10 to 14 at all hours. Image: DCC

The closure is necessary for a very large macrocarpa tree at the top of the cliff to be removed along with a large rock, the DCC says. Photo: supplied

A section of Portobello Rd will be temporarily closed while a large tree above it is removed.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said today that the road would be shut between Marne and Doon Sts from Monday, October 10 to Thursday, October 14 at all hours.

This was necessary for the removal of a macrocarpa and large rock at the top of the cliff, which required heavy machinery and room to operate.

A detour would be in place via Doon St with signage in Portsmouth Dr and Luss Rd.

The Otago Regional Council said the Route 18 (Portobello) bus would follow this detour.

Street lighting and other infrastructure would be repaired at the same time.

Access to the shared path/cycleway would be maintained throughout the period, although there would be times when cyclists and pedestrians would be stopped when certain work was being undertaken, including the removal of tree branches.