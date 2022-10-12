Review of George St project rests on a knife edge

Whether a mooted review of the George St revamp makes it past the campaign trail rests on a knife edge as new councillors mull their options.

Dunedin mayor-elect Jules Radich and his Team Dunedin ticket campaigned on wanting a review of the project, which he said was not too far down the line to be revised.

But some of those in favour of a review say if changing the project midway through came with a hefty price tag, they would be less enthusiastic.

The Dunedin City Council last year voted 9-5 for a one-way design.

Much of the planned work in the first block, between Moray Pl and St Andrew St, has been carried out.

Opponents were worried about the effect on traffic flows, while those supporting the project believed it would make the city centre more inclusive and pedestrian-friendly.

The Otago Daily Times canvassed all of those elected at the weekend about whether they supported a review.

Among those in favour were vocal project opponent Brent Weatherall, as well as Carmen Houlahan, Bill Acklin, Lee Vandervis and Cherry Lucas.

The position that Mr Radich’s election indicated a mandate for a review was a common theme.

While in support, Mrs Houlahan said the council needed to be careful about creating more disruption for businesses, while Mr Acklin wanted to know what the design and cost implications of changing the project would be.

Ms Lucas said her support for a review did not mean she supported changes being made to the project if that incurred millions of dollars of further spending, but she wanted to hear and discuss what would be involved.

Describing a review as ‘‘urgently needed’’, Mr Vandervis said the previous council’s decision went against public sentiment.

It was unclear if Mr Weatherall, who owns a business in George St, would be able to vote on a motion on the issue.

Those against argued the decision had already been made and it would be costly to change things now.

Steve Walker said the project was the culmination of a decade-long process, widely consulted on, and funded through the 10-year plan.

‘‘To the review this project now, after so much hard work over such a long period of time would be not only a tremendous insult to our hard-working staff and project team, but would be completely detrimental to the progressive direction in which Dunedin is heading.”

Marie Laufiso also said a review would impact those working on the project and their whanau, as well as sending ‘‘a very negative message to the elderly, disabled, students and young people who campaigned for a one-way approach’’.

Also opposed to a review were Christine Garey and Mandy Mayhem-Bullock.

Jim O’Malley was sceptical a motion for a review would be put to councillors at all.

‘‘However, if it did come I would need to consider the facts as presented. I find it hard to see how a reversal of the design at this point would not be accompanied with huge cost increases.’’

Sophie Barker, who voted in favour of the one-way option, said she had not heard any new information that would make her change her mind.

‘‘If a review were to happen I would again examine the evidence for change and make up my own mind.’’

Meanwhile, Andrew Whiley, who ran on the Team Dunedin ticket, wanted to see the detail of any motion put to councillors before deciding.

For example, he would not support a motion that asked for everything to stop while a review was done.

Fellow Team Dunedin councillor-elect Kevin Gilbert was also undecided.

‘‘As I don’t have all the details yet on any proposals or projects, it would be premature of me to comment in any way either for or against.’’

David Benson-Pope declined to comment.

Dunedin's 10-year plan has $60 million allocated for central city plan developments, including replacement of underground pipes in the retail quarter. The project which focuses on the above-ground work in George St, is worth $28.2 million.

A council spokesman said there was no indication of how much changing the project would cost.

Mr Radich said any decision on a review would require a formal resolution of the council, and the earliest chance for that to be considered was the first meeting of the new triennium on November 8.

“There are likely to be a range of views amongst the newly-elected councillors about the project.’’